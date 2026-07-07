Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly living together again after years apart

Will and Jada Smith are once again making headlines after a new report claimed the longtime couple have been living together again for the past two years. The update comes after years of public discussion about their unconventional marriage and follows several recent family appearances that have fueled renewed interest in their relationship.

According to People, Will and Jada Smith resumed sharing a home two years ago after previously living separately for several years. An unnamed source told the publication that Jada Pinkett Smith moved back in with Will Smith and that the couple “are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.” Moreover, The Grio had reported on Jada Pinkett Smith saying she’ll ‘never leave’ Will Smith, in 2023.

The latest report adds another chapter to the story of Will and Jada Smith, whose marriage has remained in the spotlight since Jada revealed in 2023 that the couple had been separated since 2016 despite remaining legally married. At the time, she said they were still working through their relationship while maintaining a deep love and commitment to one another.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Married since 1997, Will and Jada Smith have continued making public appearances together even while previously maintaining separate homes. Most recently, they reunited with their children as well as Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, during Jaden’s appearance at Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2027 menswear presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The source also said Jada accompanied Will to Philadelphia during the Fourth of July celebrations, where he joined The Roots on stage at approximately 2 a.m. According to the insider, Jada “was there with him as she always is.”

Some fans, commenting on the news, welcomed the reported reunion and expressed hope that the couple has found what works for them. Others questioned the accuracy of the unnamed source, pointing to Jada’s previous comments about enjoying her own space.

Neither Will Smith nor Jada Pinkett Smith has publicly confirmed the latest report regarding their living arrangements.