22 Black-owned brands to shop this summer

Summer has officially clocked in—baking many of us in unbearable heatwaves around the country—and so has the annual urge to refresh nearly everything.

We get it. You’re packing for the trip, you’re looking for something to wear to the cookout, you can’t find your sunglasses, or you could have sworn you had more sunscreen than this. The good news? Plenty of Black-owned brands have got you covered.

Whether you’re headed on vacation to indulge in the soft life, spending weekends by the pool for your best hot girl or hot boy summer, hosting cookouts so you and your set are outside, or simply embracing longer, sunnier days, there’s at least one Black-owned brand making products worthy of a spot in your summer rotation. From beauty and fashion to food, home, travel, and wellness, here are the top Black-owned businesses to shop all season long.

Beauty

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Sweet July Skin



Launched in 2023 by actress, cookbook author, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, Sweet July bottles Caribbean-inspired ingredients like guava, papaya, and soursop into skincare that feels tailor-made for glowy summer skin. If your warm-weather beauty goal is looking hydrated without piling on makeup, start here.

Black Girl Sunscreen



When Shontay Lundy launched Black Girl Sunscreen in 2016, she set out to solve a problem many Black shoppers knew all too well: sunscreen that left behind a ghostly white cast. Nearly a decade later, it’s still one of the biggest Black summer staples for beach days and everyday SPF.

Crowned Skin



Crowned Skin has carved out a lane in men’s grooming with butter colognes, body oils, and eau de parfums that layer well without feeling overpowering in the summer heat. Consider it a destination for finding your warm-weather signature scent, whether you’re heading to brunch, the beach, or a rooftop party.

Pattern Beauty

Wash day doesn’t have to wait until you get home from your summer travel, thanks to Pattern haircare by Tracee Ellis Ross, which has expanded across washing, styling, and tools into body care as well. Along with full-size favorites, the brand offers TSA-friendly travel sizes of many of its bestselling products, making it easy to bring your tried-and-true routine on vacation.

Home & beach gear

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Goodee



If summer has you hosting, being hosted, or shopping for a housewarming or wedding gift, Goodee has your back. Launched in 2019 by twin brothers Byron Peart and Dexter Peart, the marketplace curates ethically sourced home, garden, and lifestyle goods from makers around the world.

Clare Paint



Summer is often house project season, and Clare Paint, launched in 2018 by interior designer Nicole Gibbons as the first Black-owned paint brand, strives to make tackling everything from an accent wall to a full room refresh a little less overwhelming.

Beach House Towels



Has that fraying and fading beach towel seen one too many beach days? Beach House Towels offers oversized, colorful towels designed for beach days, pool trips, and vacations.

ITA Leisure



What’s summer without taking in some outdoor entertainment or posting up at the beach all day? You can now do so with even more Black-owned items in your gear. ITA Leisure creates stylish beach chairs, umbrellas, and other outdoor accessories. From outdoor music festivals to beach days, camping trips, and more, they’ve got you covered.

For the cookout

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A Dozen Cousins



Founded by Ibraheem Basir, A Dozen Cousins makes ready-to-eat beans, rice, and seasonings inspired by Creole, Caribbean, and Latin American flavors. They’re handy to keep around for quick weeknight meals or when you need to whip up a side for the function in a flash.

Capital City Co.



If you’re from the DMV, chances are you already know the magic of mambo sauce. Since 2011, Capital City Co. has helped take the Washington, D.C., staple nationwide, making it even more accessible to drizzle over wings, burgers, fries, and just about anything coming off the grill this summer.

McBride Sisters Collection



The company behind the viral Black Girl Magic, McBride Sisters Wine Company, remains a staple at parties, cookouts, or just something to pop open and share between friends on a summer evening. Founded by sisters Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, the winery offers wines and canned drinks for everything from backyard dinners to celebrations.

For kids and family

Upbounders



Upbounders creates puzzles, books, toys, and games that feature diverse characters and neighborhoods reflecting a wide array of children. They’re easy to pack for road trips or to keep kids entertained during summer break.

Black-Owned Everything

Family vacation photos just hit different when everybody understood the assignment. Black-Owned Everything offers matching family swimwear and coordinated vacation-ready outfits so the whole tribe can step out in style.

D’IYANU



In need of another option for coordinating family swim and resort wear? Look no further than D’IYANU, known for vibrant African print-inspired clothing. Many brands offer a variety of cuts, styles, and sizes for the whole family.

Sunglasses

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Coco and Breezy Eyewear



Founded by twin designers and DJs Corianna Dotson and Brianna Dotson, Coco and Breezy offers fashion-forward eyewear in a wide range of styles. You can protect your eyes from the rays and look great while doing it.

12 PM Studios



12 PM Studios creates modern sunglasses with clean, bold, minimalist silhouettes. They carry a range of styles, from the casual everyday pair to those with a little more drama.

Summer apparel and accessories

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Elisa Johnson

Founded by Elisa Johnson, her eponymous brand offers sleek sunglasses, handbags, and ready-to-wear pieces with a modern aesthetic. It’s a good destination for elevated vacation and summer dinner looks.

SPGBK Watches



SPGBK Watches makes luxury-inspired timepieces with classic styling. A versatile watch can easily transition from weddings and rooftop parties to everyday wear.

KIN Apparel



KIN Apparel has been all over the timeline since launching in 2020, and for good reason. Best known for its satin-lined hoodies, sweatsuits, hats, and visors, the brand has become a staple for Black folks looking to protect their hair while traveling, spending long days in the sun, or simply on the go.

Swimwear

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Andrea Iyamah



Looking for high-end, ultra-stylish swim and resort wear? Andrea Iyamah, known for sculptural swimwear and resort wear in bold colors and distinctive silhouettes, is a go-to if you’re shopping for that statement vacation look.

MBM Swim

The popular swimwear brand MBM Swim, known for versatile cuts, offers a variety of styles in bold colorways designed for a range of body types, from classic bikinis to one-pieces.

Riot Swim



Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim has built a following for its minimalist swimsuits in rich, neutral shades. The streamlined designs make them easy to mix and match throughout the season.

Yitty

Lizzo expanded into fashion with Yitty in 2022, offering size-inclusive shapewear, swimwear, and loungewear. If comfort and affordability are high on your priority list, you can find the brand across Fabletics and Walmart.