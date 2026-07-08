Amid backlash for attending Taylor Swift’s wedding, Simone Biles reminds fans that some things aren’t meant for social media

As the guest list continues to spill out from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden last week, one notable attendee is pushing back on fans and reminding them that social media boundaries are a thing.

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles shared photos of herself and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, in their wedding attire, as the pair matched in stunning red-wine-colored jackets and dresses. While most of the comments about their big-time date night were respectful, with compliments about how good the couple looked, one comment immediately caught Biles’ attention.

“When have Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?😂” the comment said.

Biles didn’t hesitate to respond in kind, writing, “remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know” before later deleting the comment.

Simone Biles’ response to a fan on Instagram (via @simonebiles/IG)

Biles has been open about many things on social media, from her surgeries to showcasing outfits and Halloween ideas with Owens. But the fan’s response and Biles’ clapback highlighted a strong reminder about celebrity access. Even as people with fame allow fans and others glimpses into their lives, there is an understanding that some things, like friendships with other celebrities, can be private.

Plus, even if there aren’t photos of Biles and Swift together, the 11-time Olympic gold medalist has shown love to the pop singer and vice versa. During one of the more challenging periods of Biles’ professional career at the Tokyo Olympics, it was Swift who narrated a video package that showcased arguably the greatest gymnast ever as she battled the “twisties.”

“What do we want from our heroes?” Swift stated at the beginning of the promo. “What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.”

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents,” Swift continued in the clip. “Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She is perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

Biles responded to the video, thanking Swift for her words and message, “I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13.”

The feat was repeated for the Paris Games, except Swift lent her voice to highlight Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson and swimmer Katie Ledecky and the variance of “greatness” in all three women.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching,” Swift said in the promo. “Because there’s no one way to be the best, no one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love, you love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is.”

