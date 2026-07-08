Investigation continues after two Black Georgia teens found dead in Webster County

A double homicide investigation is underway at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the bodies of Zekevian James and Jo’Quavious Jones were discovered in the woods of Webster County on Wednesday, July 1, during a search for a missing person.

James, 19, of Richland, Georgia, and Jones, 17, of Lumpkin, Georgia, were found deceased near the intersection of Twin Towers Road and Johnson Road after a family member contacted the Webster County Sheriff’s Office on June 30 to report one of them missing. According to WTVM, Sandra James, the mother of Zekevian James, said she has received little information from law enforcement about her son’s death.

“Something happened Tuesday night. I don’t really know everything, I’ve heard a lot of rumors but I don’t really know,” she told the station. “You can’t believe rumors because it’s a million of them.”

Jones was a rising senior at Stewart County High School. James was a 2025 graduate of the same school. The district made counselors available the day after the discovery. Both bodies were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. No cause of death has been publicly released. No arrests have been announced.

Sandra James said her son had a job and a child on the way. “He would be very hopeful justice would be served,” she said. “He wouldn’t want anyone worrying about him.” She is urging anyone with information to come forward.

The case remains active. Anyone with information can contact the GBI in Americus at 229-931-2439, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 229-828-7503, or submit anonymous tips at 1-800-597-TIPS.