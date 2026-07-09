After 11-year-old Angelique Cunningham’s Lake Erie death, new court documents reveal key allegations

Newly filed court documents are providing additional details in the death of an 11-year-old Ohio girl whose disappearance on Lake Erie prompted a multi-day search before her body was recovered over the holiday weekend.

According to court records first reported by Toledo’s 13ABC, prosecutors allege that the boat carrying Angelique Cunningham left Meinke Marina West in Oregon, Ohio, at approximately 10:36 p.m. on July 1, and that “the voyage lasted less than 15 minutes” before the events that led to the child’s disappearance.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed that Cunningham died by drowning after her body was recovered from Lake Erie on July 5. Authorities also determined that Jonathan Ciha, 38, the man operating the boat, also died by drowning. Both deaths were ruled accidental by the coroner.

Kristen Gerrie, who authorities say was responsible for Cunningham’s care during the outing, has been charged with felony child endangerment. She never called 911 to report that Cunnigham and Ciha had gone into the water. She, instead, swam to shore and called a friend to pick her up.

During a court appearance Tuesday, a judge allowed the $50,000 bond Gerrie previously posted to remain in effect and ordered that she have no contact with Cunningham’s family. She is scheduled to return to court on July 14.

Investigators have not publicly detailed exactly what happened aboard the boat. However, authorities have said Gerrie made it back to shore, while Ciha and Cunningham entered the water. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Gerrie placed Cunningham on the boat with “a known associate” before the vessel departed the marina.

A family GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the final arrangements for Angelique.