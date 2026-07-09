Black father reflects on son’s first police stop after viral video sparks debate

A Black father is speaking out after sharing video of his son’s first encounter with police in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, an interaction that ended with the teenager handcuffed and detained. The footage, circulated widely on Instagram captures the tense moment officers attempted to stop the teen on the street.

In the video, an officer can be heard repeatedly ordering the young man to stop as he crosses the road, telling him, “I’m doing a traffic stop on you. You walked across the road in front of a car.” The officer also questions the teen’s clothing, remarking more than once, “It’s a warm day to be wearing that jacket,” and warning him he could get hit by a car.

According to the father’s account shared alongside the clip, officers stopped his son because they believed he looked suspicious for having his hood up and wearing a jacket in the heat. But the father offered important context behind the wardrobe choice, explaining that his son has eczema and keeps his skin covered because direct sunlight can worsen the condition.

He was firm in insisting that his son was not out looking for trouble, writing, “If you know me, you know I don’t play when it comes to my kids, they’re not out here causing trouble.”

The father framed the incident as a difficult but necessary teaching moment for both himself and his son. He acknowledged wanting to make sure his son understands how to navigate encounters with police, even in situations where he feels he’s done nothing wrong, noting that “things can escalate fast.” The teen ended up handcuffed and detained after declining to stop and answer the officers’ questions.

The father closed his message by framing the experience through the lens of parental responsibility, saying his role is to protect, guide and prepare his son for moments like these. “Whether you agree with how it was handled or not, I’d rather have these conversations now than regret not having them later,” he wrote. The video has since resonated online, reigniting familiar conversations around the scrutiny young Black men often face in public spaces.