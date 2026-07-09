Descendants forum unites Black history groups as debate over slavery’s history intensifies

A coalition of descendant-led organizations from across the United States is joining forces to preserve and share the history of slavery as debates over how America’s past should be presented continue under the Trump administration. This emerges as the Trump administration pushes to reshape how slavery is presented at museums and historic sites.

According to reporting by USA TODAY, the newly formed Descendants Forum seeks to protect Black history while helping descendants trace their family roots and ensure their ancestors’ stories remain part of the national narrative. The Descendants Forum was established earlier this year by approximately 30 descendant-led organizations that research genealogy, preserve historical sites and advocate for a more complete telling of America’s history ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Trump administration has promoted a more patriotic interpretation of American history centered on what it calls “American exceptionalism.” In a July 4 report, the White House criticized the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History for what it described as emphasizing slavery too heavily in exhibits about the nation’s founders.

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President Donald Trump has also argued that discussions focused on slavery and the treatment of Native Americans present an overly negative portrayal of the country’s history. “There’s been an undeniable attempt to alienate us from our history and to make it impossible to even answer the question, what does it mean to be an American?” Trump said during a July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.

For descendants, however, the issue extends beyond public policy. Egypt Lloyd, founder of the Slave Legacy History Coalition, told USA TODAY that discovering she descended from people enslaved by Harvard University benefactors inspired her to help others uncover their own family histories. “People can talk about their history without any limitations, but when it comes to slavery, they want to limit that,” Lloyd said.

The Descendants Forum was launched by the Clotilda Descendants Association and Kinfolkology, an organization that documents the lives of enslaved people, to broaden conversations about America’s founding.

Forum members say their long-term goal is to preserve historical records, strengthen collaboration among descendant communities and ensure future generations have access to accurate accounts of slavery and its lasting impact. As debates over how America’s history should be presented continue, organizers say the Descendants Forum aims to ensure descendants remain central voices in telling their own families’ stories.

