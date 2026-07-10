CDC investigates growing parasite outbreak linked to fresh produce

Health officials are urging Americans to be extra cautious with fresh produce as cases of cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, continue to rise across the country, according to Time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak after hundreds of illnesses were reported in multiple states, with particularly large clusters in Michigan and Ohio. While investigators have not yet identified a single source, the parasite has historically been linked to contaminated fresh fruits and vegetables, including cilantro, basil, lettuce, berries and other produce that is often eaten raw.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that typically develops about a week after someone consumes contaminated food or water. The illness is best known for causing frequent, watery diarrhea that can sometimes become severe. Other symptoms include stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss and, in some cases, a low-grade fever. Left untreated, symptoms can linger for weeks or even return after initially improving.

Unlike many stomach illnesses, the parasite is not commonly spread from person to person. Instead, infections occur when food or water becomes contaminated with human waste before it reaches consumers. Because the microscopic parasite can cling to produce, simply rinsing fruits and vegetables may not completely eliminate the risk, although health experts still recommend washing produce thoroughly before eating. Cooking vegetables is considered one of the most effective ways to kill the parasite.

Doctors typically treat cyclosporiasis with antibiotics, though many otherwise healthy people recover on their own. People experiencing prolonged diarrhea, dehydration or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms are encouraged to seek medical attention, especially older adults, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Public health officials continue working to identify the contaminated food source as the investigation unfolds. In the meantime, consumers are encouraged to practice safe food handling, wash produce under running water, refrigerate perishable foods promptly and stay informed about any recalls or public health advisories related to the outbreak.