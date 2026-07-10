Iran plotted to assassinate Donald Trump, according to shared intelligence

President Donald Trump‘s switching planes while traveling back to the U.S. from NATO in Turkey this week may have been over a credible threat against his life.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Iranian officials plotted to assassinate Trump amid a fallout of talks with the U.S. to end the months-long war in the Middle East.

The outlet reports that the U.S. received new intelligence from Israel indicating that there was a “fresh” Iranian plot to kill Trump. That could explain why the president unexpectedly switched Air Force One planes on Wednesday while traveling back from the NATO Summit in Turkey.

Initially, Trump traveled aboard his controversial new $400 million Air Force One, which was gifted to him by the Qatari government. However, when heading back to the U.S., Trump traveled on an older model Air Force One, which he had previously slammed as outdated and humiliating when used to travel overseas to meet with world leaders.

When asked on Air Force One on Wednesday night whether the plane switch was due to security concerns, Trump denied it, telling reporters there were “no issues.” He explained that the new Air Force One was sent to a U.S. Air Force base in England for military personnel to tour.

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA – JULY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump departs Air Force One on July 03, 2026 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Trump is holding a rally and fireworks show at Mount Rushmore, kicking off a weekend of 250th Independence Day celebrations across the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

However, multiple reports indicate that the plane switch was advised by the U.S. Secret Service, indeed, due to the Iranian threat on Trump’s life. The newer model lacked the necessary defensive and communications capabilities, according to CBS News.

While on Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump even told reporters, “If I go, you go” when pressed on the possibility of a credible threat.

“You’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with,” said the president. “These are sick people. So I could see something like that.”

Trump added, “I have a threat all the time. I’m number one on their list before you.”

Iran has for years vowed to retaliate against Trump for the 2020 assassination of its top general, Qassem Soleimani, during his first term in office. On Feb. 28, when the U.S. first launched strikes in Iran and set off the current ongoing war, the U.S. military executed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following his assassination, Iranians repeatedly vowed to seek revenge.

During a recent funeral for Khamenei, attendees held signs that read, “We will kill Trump.”

During an interview with the New York Post, Trump said that if Iran were successful in its plot to assassinate him, he had left “instructions” for U.S. retaliation.

“If anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” said the president.