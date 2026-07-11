Dave Chappelle steals the spotlight during Usher’s Washington, D.C., show with a handful of Usher Bucks

For a few minutes during Usher’s Washington, D.C., stop, the biggest star in the audience wasn’t onstage.

While making his way through the crowd during a performance of “Nice & Slow,” Usher was carrying one of his now-signature red Goyard duffle bags stuffed with “Usher Bucks,” the faux currency he tosses into the audience throughout the show. As fans screamed and reached toward the R&B icon, Usher suddenly stopped in his tracks, scrunched his face in disbelief, and asked into the microphone, “Is that Dave Chappelle?”

The camera quickly pulled back to reveal the legendary comedian standing among concertgoers.

Chappelle, a D.C.-area native, looked perfectly at home. Dressed casually in a T-shirt with his name printed across the front, he held a glass of brown liquor in one hand and a cigarette in the other, grinning at the unexpected attention.

The exchange immediately took on the feel of one of Chappelle’s comedy sketches.

As Usher continued singing, a pole dancer performing on a nearby platform playfully danced in front of Chappelle, who barely broke character. Still smiling, the comedian reached into the bag of Usher Bucks and tossed a handful of bills into the air, making it rain as the arena erupted with laughter.

Rather than stopping the show, the moment became part of it.

Usher never missed a beat, continuing through “Nice & Slow” as the crowd soaked in the celebrity cameo. Moments later, the DJ seamlessly transitioned into “It Depends,” bringing Chris Brown into focus at center stage for the pair’s duet. The quick handoff shifted the energy back to the concert while leaving fans with one of the night’s most memorable unscripted moments.

Videos of the interaction quickly began circulating online, with fans praising the chemistry between the two entertainers and joking that Chappelle looked less like a surprise celebrity guest and more like someone who had wandered into the perfect punchline.

It is hardly surprising that Chappelle would be in attendance for the Washington stop. The comedian was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in nearby Silver Spring, Maryland, remaining closely connected to the region throughout his career.

While Usher’s concerts have become known for celebrity sightings, viral serenades, and his now-famous Usher Bucks, Chappelle’s appearance added a uniquely comedic twist that only he could deliver.

Sometimes the funniest joke doesn’t need a punchline. It just needs Dave Chappelle holding a drink, a cigarette, and a fistful of “Usher Bucks” while the entire arena laughs along.