Rapper Boosie suing two pro-Trump lobbyists for $300K over failed pardon attempt

Boosie has an issue with two men whom he believed could secure him a federal pardon from President Donald Trump.

The rapper, born Torence Hatch, is suing Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, two known lobbyists and far-right political operatives in the MAGA world, for $300,000, alleging they failed to comply with a stipulation in the contract he signed with them. He’s demanding a contractual refund months after his lawyer informed him that the duo had secured a pardon from Trump for his federal charges.

According to a lengthy exposé published by NOTUS, Boosie paid Wohl and Burkman $600,000 after he hired them in October 2025, months before his sentencing. The duo, per NOTUS, has claimed they are “effectively bankrupt.”

Wohl and Burkman are the same duo who pleaded guilty to an illegal robocall scheme in 2022 in Ohio that targeted primarily Black voters.

The lawsuit is the first known to arise in the new era of pardons under the Trump White House. Under previous administrations, pardons were handled through extensive vetting and a formal Justice Department process before being submitted to the President for final approval. That has mostly eroded with Trump’s return, as many have effectively been handled by longtime aides who suggest a name and then give it to Trump.

“Boosie has no reason to be unhappy. In 30 years of lobbying, I doubt we have ever done more work and harder work. The provision in the contract he is referencing was never agreed to at all. The other factor is that Boosie’s quest for a pardon was made much tougher by an arrest for an alleged crime of violence in Texas earlier this year. We tried very, very hard,” Burkman told TMZ.

For years, Boosie had been advocating on social media for a pardon, writing in 2024 that he needed one from whoever won the election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump. After Trump won, Boosie brought up his pardon again, questioning people who were mad at him for asking Trump when he attempted to get VP Harris’ attention via Twitter.

Since his return to office, Trump has issued more than 1,700 pardons, most related to those who were tried and convicted of crimes related to the Insurrection attempt on the Capitol on January 6. His most recent batch of pardons came on July 3, and none of those names belonged to the “Set It Off” and “Wipe Me Down” rapper.

In 2023, Boosie was arrested in San Diego, California, and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case dragged on for two years until January, when he pleaded guilty to the charge and was credited with time served (10 days) along with three years of supervised release.

A recent incident in Houston earlier this year has prosecutors wanting to revoke his previous sentence, as he stands accused of smashing a glass hookah base atop the head of a security guard. During conversations with Wohl and Burkman, the two frequently told the rapper about their connections to Laura Loomer, a longtime Trump ally who has his ear. They also named several individuals in Trump’s orbit, including Erika Kirk, other MAGA influencers, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Andy Biggs, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

All either flatly declined to know anything about endorsing the pardon or even knowing Boosie.

“Speaker Johnson’s office categorically denied that there was any merit to the claims made by these individuals or any connection between the speaker and these individuals or the parties involved,” a spokesperson for the House leader said.

Boosie, despite not receiving clemency, remains hopeful that a pardon application filed directly with the White House would be approved, thereby nullifying the felony conviction on his record.