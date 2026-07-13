Brooklyn basketball star Kinu Rochford remembered as community mourns after fatal Harlem tournament shooting

What began as another summer night celebrating New York City’s legendary streetball culture ended in tragedy after beloved basketball player Kinu Rochford was fatally shot during a Harlem tournament, leaving a grieving family and community searching for answers.

Rochford, 35, was shot in the head Friday night during the Kingdome Basketball Tournament in Harlem. A 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

For those who knew Rochford, however, the headlines tell only part of the story.

On Sunday evening, hundreds gathered at Brooklyn’s Wingate Park—where Rochford first made a name for himself on the court—to celebrate a man remembered as much for his kindness as his talent. Friends, family and neighbors released balloons and embraced one another as they reflected on the life of a player whose career took him from Brooklyn playgrounds to Fairleigh Dickinson University and eventually to professional leagues in nine countries.

“I had somebody reach out to me from England, from France, even Jamaica. Somebody called me from Portugal,” his mother, Eden Rochford, told ABC7 New York. “These are the places that he played, and everybody is reaching out, and nobody has anything negative or bad to say about Kinu.”

His brother, Kairo Rochford—one of Kinu’s triplet siblings—described a bond that extended beyond basketball.

“Even though he played overseas, we had our separate time apart and everything. But it’s like, three strands of a rope can never be broken. We’re tethered by soul.”

Family friend Malcolm Thomas said the overwhelming turnout at the vigil reflected the impact Rochford had throughout the community.

“This is the type of effect that he had with the community, and the people, because he was a positive man. A positive brother. And we’re going to miss him.”

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or released a motive. Tournament organizers called the shooting a “devastating tragedy,” while Fairleigh Dickinson University remembered Rochford as a “standout Knight and leader” whose legacy extended well beyond the game.

As investigators continue their search for the shooter, Rochford’s loved ones say they hope his death sparks renewed conversations about gun violence—and that he will be remembered not for how he died, but for the lives he touched.