Hundreds gather in Mississippi to honor Nolan Wells, demand transparency as investigation continues

Hundreds of community members filled the streets of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, over the weekend to honor 18-year-old Nolan Wells while calling for greater transparency in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, according to WLOX.

The peaceful demonstration, held Saturday at the intersection of Government and State streets, drew residents of all ages carrying signs, waving flags and demanding answers as the investigation into Wells’ death remains ongoing. The protest also included members of the Black Hebrew Israelite group Israel United in Christ, who marched through the area before rejoining the larger crowd.

Many attendees said they came not only to remember Wells but also to support his family and urge authorities to continue pursuing all available evidence.

Ocean Springs resident Jeron Lowery, who knew Wells personally and had employed him before he left for college, remembered the recent high school graduate as a respectful young man whose character reflected the values instilled by his parents. Others in attendance said the case resonated deeply with them as parents and grandparents, emphasizing the importance of seeking the truth regardless of where the investigation ultimately leads.

Wells, an 18-year-old freshman football player at Southwest Mississippi Community College, disappeared on July 4 after traveling with friends to Horn Island, a barrier island off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. According to authorities, his friends returned to the mainland without him, saying he had chosen to remain on the island. A multi-agency search ended on July 6 when Wells’ body was found near the island. His official cause and manner of death have not yet been released, and investigators have said the case remains active.

In the days since his body was recovered, Wells’ family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and has called for a full, transparent investigation, citing unanswered questions about his final hours. The Mississippi NAACP has also urged authorities to conduct the investigation with “urgency and absolute transparency.”

As calls for accountability continue, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, has also asked anyone who was on Horn Island on July 4 to share photos, videos or other information with law enforcement and her family’s legal team that could help investigators piece together what happened.