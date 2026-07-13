Trinity Tatum wins ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8, joining the show’s growing legacy of Black winners

Last night marked the end of Love Island USA season 8, and while one corner of the internet is celebrating the end of the reality dating competition taking over their feeds, some fans of the show are celebrating Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff (a.k.a Britinity) winning first place and the show’s $100k prize.

“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Tatum said during the series finale. “I never would’ve expected in a million years that I’d be in this position right now. … I’m grateful that he chose me to be his partner, inside of here and outside.”

“I just want to say thank you so much. I literally never expected this,” she added in a separate statement, per People magazine. “I’m so blessed that you guys love the connection we have, and I’m glad you guys see it as much as we do.”

In addition to Trinity, who quickly became a fan favorite, the season’s runner-up couples included Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt in second place, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea in third place, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou in fourth. Just as fans celebrated the diversity of this season’s final four, longtime Love Island fans are rejoicing in Tatum joining a legacy of Black contestants winning the series.

Love Island USA Season 7 – Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Love Island USA Season 6 – Serena Page and Kordell Beckham

Love Island USA season 5 – Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli

Love Island USA Season 4 – Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

Love Island USA Season 2 – Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

And though they technically were runner ups for their season,