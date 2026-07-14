‘Beyond the Gates’ stars Tamara Tunie and Karla Mosley make Daytime Emmy history with landmark nominations

The nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards have been released, and it is shaping out to be a notable year for the Black stars of daytime television.

Leading the path is the CBS drama “Beyond The Gates.” In addition to being the first new daytime drama to premiere in 25 years, and the first soap led by a majority-Black cast in 35 years, following the short-lived “Generations,” the series has left its mark with 15 notable Daytime Emmy nominations for its debut year.

“Beyond The Gates” stars Tamara Tunie and Karla Mosley have made history with their joint nominations in the “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress” category, marking the first time two Black actresses have been nominated in the same category in the Daytime Emmys’ 53-year history.

Beyond television drama’s other Black stars have earned a number of nominations across categories. Tracee Ellis Ross, received an “Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program” nomination for her travel show “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.” This year, the “Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host” category includes an array of Black women like: Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin from “The View,” as well as Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd for their eponymous talk shows. Additionally TV personalities like Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Star Jones and Keke Palmer have earned nominations for “Outstanding Daytime Personality” daily and non-daily.

Among Black daytime television, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has earned five nominations this year, the Tamron Hall Show has earned 4 nominations.

The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Friday, October 30, 2026