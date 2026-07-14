‘It doesn’t add up’: Daniel Erving’s family demands answers after evidence tampering arrests

The family of 18-year-old Daniel Erving is calling for murder charges after two teenagers were arrested on allegations they concealed evidence following his death at Lake Ray Hubbard, arguing the circumstances surrounding the case raise far more questions than answers.

According to CBS News Texas, Dallas police recently arrested 19-year-old Lucas Roper and a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators allege the pair discarded Erving’s clothing and cellphone after he disappeared beneath the water on April 13, then drove away in his vehicle. Authorities also allege Roper admitted to deleting text messages between himself and Erving because he feared “getting into trouble.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled Erving’s death an accidental drowning. But during a Monday news conference, his family said they believe the alleged efforts to conceal evidence warrant homicide charges and a more thorough investigation.

“A reasonable-minded person would know, if you are not guilty of a crime, why would you throw away his clothes and delete messages and not even call his mother?” Erving’s mother, Tameca Erving, told CBS News Texas. “Our family has gone through so much the past three months waiting for the justice system to provide justice.”

The family’s attorney, Sean Daredia, said his legal team is conducting an independent investigation, pointing to Erving’s athletic background as reason to question the official account.

“Daniel Erving was an honor roll student. He was a member of his swim team. He was a strong, healthy young athlete,” Daredia said. “For these two suspects to say he drowned and they left, it doesn’t add up; something smells off to us.”

Police allege Roper and the juvenile failed to report the incident after the three jumped from a railroad bridge into the lake. Erving’s body was recovered four days later.

Dallas police have said detectives conducted a thorough investigation and concluded Erving’s death was accidental. The department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office declined additional comment because the case remains an active investigation. Erving’s family, however, says it will continue pressing prosecutors to present the evidence to a grand jury and pursue murder charges if warranted.

The famliy has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral services, burial costs, and related expenses.