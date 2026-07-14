‘I want more Black kids in baseball’: Jordan Walker’s Home Run Derby win came with a bigger mission

This week, St. Louis Cardinals player Jordan Walker sent 12 baseballs over the fences at Citizens Bank Park, winning the 2026 Home Run Derby. But as he celebrated launching six straight home runs in the final round against four-time MLB All-Star, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Walker was hoped that one of those balls landed somewhere bigger than just the outfield.

“I want to be a role model for the Black kids, you know, and I want more Black kids in baseball,” said Walker in a press conference. “Hopefully this raises some awareness.”

“I know a lot of them are playing basketball, football route, but I want them to know the baseball route is open to them, too,” he continued. “And there are a lot of kids that are athletic enough and mentally strong enough — Black kids that can play this game — and I want to see them do it.”

Walker’s message arrives at a moment when the numbers are reflecting a slow shift in the industry. For the first time in at least two decades, the share of Black players on MLB active and inactive rosters on Opening Day has increased, consecutively hitting 6% in 2024, 6.2% in 2025, and 6.8% this season. And while the growth is notable, the population of Black players in MLB today is still significantly lower than what was seen in 1950s through the 1980s.

For instance, when the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida began tracking the figure in 1991, Black players made up 18% of the league. Nearly two-thirds of that presence has evaporated in a generation.

“I really do believe we are making progress in terms of the participation of Black athletes, particularly at the elite level,” Manfred said. “Look, this is one of those issues that you have to continue to invest, grind it out, do that kind of grassroots work to attract more people to the game and then nurture them in a way that gets them into this elite pipeline.”

Just as baseball legends like Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Frank Robinson inspired a generation of Black baseball players, hopefully Walker is doing the same for the next generation.

