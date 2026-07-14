Issa Rae to celebrate a decade of ‘Insecure’ with multi-date podcast tour

Longtime “Insecure” fans are preparing to celebrate with the series’ creator, Issa Rae.

On Tuesday, she, along with showrunner Prentice Penny, announced the “Insecure: 10th Anniversary Tour,” a 13-city cross-country trek to mark the groundbreaking show’s 10th anniversary on HBO. The tour will take place in cities such as Philadelphia, DC, Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Oakland, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Inglewood, California.

Issa and the “Insecure” crew took to Instagram to reveal the news.

“Celebrate 10 years of INSECURE with us — live on stage!” she wrote. “Relive the iconic moments, hear untold stories, and experience the series like never before.

Opening night is Sept. 10 in Philadelphia at The Met and the tour wraps on Oct. 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. The tour will also feature occasional guest appearances from some of the show’s more beloved cast members, including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell.

Earlier this year, Rae and Penny launched “Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast,” recapping and reliving some of the biggest behind-the-scenes stories, show moments and more during the show’s run. On the podcast’s debut episode, she reflected on the show’s conclusion, which wrapped with her character, Issa, and Ellis’ character, Lawrence, once again living together, this time with Ellis’ young son from a previous relationship.

“It was ending the show itself, like stopping filming, was devastating but also a relief,” she told Penny. “Like you know, I fronted the entire season, like can’t wait for this sh-t to be over. Talking big sh-t. And literally, I think it was you and Yvonne who were done at the same time. I don’t know that I’ve ever cried so much in my life.”

See dates and venues for the tour below. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 15, with Citi cardmembers having first dibs. General on-sale tickets launch on Thursday, July 16, through Ticketmaster.

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

09/11 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

09/13 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

09/16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

09/18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Palazzo Theatre

09/26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

10/01 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

10/02 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/08 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater