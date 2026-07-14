Sheriff says investigation into Nolan Wells’ death won’t be rushed, as family awaits answers

The Mississippi sheriff leading the investigation into Nolan Wells’ death says authorities are committed to a careful, fact-based investigation and will not rush to conclusions. This comes after public speculation and calls for answers continue to grow.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter stated that while Wells’ family deserves answers, those answers must come from a thorough investigation, not from public pressure or online rumors. “Nolan Wells’ family deserves a thorough and factual investigation, and that’s exactly what they’re going to get,” Ledbetter said.

As reported by ABC News, Ledbetter emphasized that investigators are focused on collecting evidence methodically instead of working against an arbitrary deadline. “I think it is important that we do not put ourselves on a timetable and we do not rush ourselves, but I also think it is important to be diligent in gathering all of the facts,” he said.

Sheriff Ledbetter also appealed to the public for patience while asking anyone with firsthand knowledge to contact investigators. “Even if you may think that it might be insignificant, every little bit helps.”

Wells, a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, disappeared during a July 4 boating trip to Horn Island. His body was recovered two days later, but authorities have not released an official cause of death. Investigators have previously said they suspect Wells drowned, though official autopsy results remain pending. Authorities have not announced any findings of foul play, and Ledbetter has declined to comment on rumors circulating online.

While investigators continue their work, Wells’ family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and requested an independent autopsy. For now, the sheriff emphasizes that the investigation remains ongoing, with detectives continuing to gather evidence before reaching any conclusions.