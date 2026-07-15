Baby born at 22 weeks in the U.K finally goes home after months in hospital

A baby born prematurely in February has overcome odds to return home with his family after spending months in intensive neonatal care. His parents say the journey was filled with fear, hope and gratitude, calling his survival a miracle.

Born at just 22 weeks and three days, Isaac weighed only 555 grams (about 1.2 pounds). According to the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, he is the youngest surviving baby ever born at the hospital.

As reported by People, Isaac’s parents, Vimbay and Tatenda, said bringing their son home was the moment they had been hoping for since his premature birth.

His family described the experience as an emotional rollercoaster where they celebrated every milestone as Isaac slowly gained weight and strength. By the time he was discharged, he weighed nearly six pounds and was reunited with his two siblings.

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life and it has been an emotional rollercoaster,” his mother, Vimbay, said in a statement released by the NHS.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

According to the NHS, around seven in 10 babies born at 22 weeks do not survive. A 2024 study published by the National Library of Medicine also found that about one in four babies born at 22 weeks survive long enough to be discharged from the hospital. Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracey Brigstock said Isaac’s story reflects the dedication of both families and healthcare workers caring for premature infants every day.

Isaac’s father, Tatenda, called his son’s survival “a miracle” and thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for him. “We didn’t really think that this day would come,” he said in a video shared by the NHS. He added that the family always believed Isaac would eventually leave the hospital.

The hospital wished Isaac and his family well as they begin the next chapter together at home.