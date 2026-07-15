Houston rapper Judy World fatally stabbed in front of her 10-year-old daughter, family calls for murder charge

The family of Houston rapper Judy World is mourning her death and demanding justice after the artist was fatally stabbed in an attack her mother says unfolded in front of her 10-year-old daughter.

Krystal Jordan, who performed as Judy World and was also known as Play Girl Judy, died Saturday after she was stabbed during a confrontation with her boyfriend’s sister, Kayla Wynita Rodgers. Rodgers has been charged with manslaughter, according to Houston police, but Jordan’s family believes the charge should be upgraded to murder.

Police said officers responded to the 11900 block of Bat Sheva Lane on Houston’s south side after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a bystander attempting to save Jordan’s life by administering first aid. She had suffered a stab wound to the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Rodgers remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident before being booked into the Harris County Jail.

According to MadameNoire, Jordan’s mother, Keia Jordan, said her daughter had gone to the home intending to speak with Rodgers’ mother on behalf of her boyfriend, who is currently incarcerated. Instead, she said, Rodgers came outside armed with a butcher knife and repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter before stabbing her. Keia Jordan believes the wound severed a major artery, leaving little chance for her daughter to survive despite efforts to stop the bleeding.

The most heartbreaking part of the ordeal, Jordan’s mother said, is that Judy World’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the attack.

According to FOX 26 Houston, the child begged Rodgers to stop the assault and repeatedly asked why she was hurting her mother. Keia Jordan said her granddaughter has been left deeply traumatized by what she witnessed.

“This was an act of jealousy,” Keia Jordan told the outlet, arguing that prosecutors should pursue a murder charge instead of manslaughter.

Jordan began writing and performing music as a child and built a following in Houston under the name Judy World. Her family said she also hoped to one day appear on the reality television series “Baddies.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral expenses and provide support for Jordan’s daughter as her loved ones navigate the devastating loss.

The investigation remains ongoing.