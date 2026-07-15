“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kelli Potter could have bank accounts seized over $217K debt

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kelli Potter could be at risk of having money seized from her bank accounts after a company obtained a six-figure default judgment against her and her restaurant.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, ARF Financial sued Potter and Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles in 2025 over an unpaid business debt. Potter reportedly failed to respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to enter a default judgment of $217,301 against her. The amount continues to accrue interest.

The creditor has since issued subpoenas to several banks in an effort to determine whether Potter holds funds that could be used to satisfy the judgment. The subpoenas do not necessarily mean money has already been removed from her accounts.

A representative for Potter told TMZ that the dispute stems from a business loan she and her ex-husband, Mark Ferrell, obtained together more than five years ago while they were still married.

The representative said Potter addressed the debt during the former couple’s divorce proceedings and argued that Ferrell should be responsible for paying it. Ferrell has denied Potter’s claims.

“We are confident that this legal matter will be rightfully resolved, but as of now, she hasn’t been officially served,” Potter’s representative told the outlet.

Potter and Ferrell have been involved in a contentious legal battle for years, including an ongoing dispute over child support.

The restaurateur joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after building Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles into a popular Atlanta-area dining destination. Her financial troubles come as money, business ownership and rebuilding after financial setbacks have emerged as recurring topics among the show’s cast.

For now, Potter’s representative maintains that the judgment involves a marital business obligation that should not be hers alone. The courts, however, have entered the judgment against Potter and her restaurant, leaving her creditor free to pursue available methods of collecting the growing debt.