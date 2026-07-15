Nolan Wells’ family announces funeral service details as investigation of death continues

The family of Nolan Xavier Wells announced funeral service details for the 18-year-old, whose death following a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island has drawn national attention and calls for a transparent investigation. Nolan’s mother, Christine Wonsley, shared the announcement on her Instagram page, detailing how her son will be honored.

According to the flyer she posted on Instagram, services will be held Monday, July 20, at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs. The announcement lists a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lockett Williams Mortuary Inc., based in Gulfport.

As Christine Wonsley and her husband, Elmore Wonsley, continue speaking out for answers about the cause of their teen son’s death, the grieving mom has used her social media platform as the family’s primary channel for sharing official updates. She previously indicated that all confirmed information regarding the funeral and repast would come directly through her accounts and the family’s legal team. The choice to keep the community informed personally reflects just how closely the public has followed the case since Wells went missing and was later found dead over the holiday weekend.

The funeral services are proceeding even as key questions surrounding Wells’ death remain unresolved. The teen traveled to Horn Island with a group of friends on July 4 but did not return with them, and his body was recovered two days later.

Results from the autopsy conducted at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office are still pending, with officials awaiting toxicology testing before determining a cause and manner of death. A separate independent autopsy commissioned by the family, and funded by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was delayed due to complications transporting Wells’ body to Washington, D.C.

The family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has pointed to contradictions in the accounts of those with Wells in his final hours and questioned the circumstances surrounding the teen’s cellphone. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has reportedly covered the cost of the funeral services.

Throughout the process, Christine Wonsley has consistently asked that any public demonstrations in her son’s name remain peaceful. She emphasized that Nolan “would never want any type of violence.” As the family prepares to lay him to rest, their pursuit of answers about what happened on Horn Island continues.