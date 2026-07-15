Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on the funny encounters she had with stars like Michael Jackson growing up.

Growing up as Diana Ross’ daughter, many of Tracee Ellis Ross’ childhood memories are linked to iconic moments in Black culture or involve pop culture icons. During an appearance on Keke Palmer’s “Baby It’s Keke Palmer” podcast, the PATTERN Beauty founder recalled how stars like Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson used to call her house “all the time.”

“Mom, it’s Marvin! Mom, it’s Michael,” Ross yelled, mimicking how she would announce their calls. “By the way, I have a great story from childhood…My mom was on the phone in her room, and she said ‘Does anyone want to talk to Michael before I hang up?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’”

“And I came [on the phone], and I said ‘Michael’, everyone at school thinks you’re saying ma-ma-se, ma-ma-sa, ma-ma-coo-sa. But I know what you’re saying, and I told them because I know you,” she continued, referring to the singer’s hit song “Wanna Be Startin’ Something.”

Tracee Ellis Ross tells Keke Palmer how Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson used to call her mom, Diana Ross, ALL the time and recalls confronting Michael Jackson about the lyrics in “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” 😭🎤👀



“I said, ‘You saying, “I’ve been saying by the name” in Michael… pic.twitter.com/vnkj2X7tW5 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) July 14, 2026

Ross then recalls confidently telling Jackson that he’s actually singing “I’ve been saved by the sound of Michael’s song. I’ve been saying by the sound of Michael’s song.”

To which the King of Pop responded: “I’m not, but it should be.”

“But that’s what I thought he was saying, and I kept telling [people] I know Michael, and he told me that’s what he’s saying…Every time he’s singing, that’s what you’re singing. I’ve been saved by the sound of Michael’s song. I’m going to ask him,” the actress shared, recalling her confidence as a kid. “[But] no, that’s not what he was saying. I mean, how many people have been saved by the sound of Michael’s song? I mean, duh!”

In addition to educating Jackson about his own lyrics, Ross recalls meeting icons like Andy Warhol, whom she was scared of at the time, and Lucille Ball, who she calls yelling “Lucy I’m home! Lucy it’s Tracee,” obnoxiously in the hallways of a hotel as a child when she learned they were staying on the same floor.

“I met some of the most extraordinary people,” she said, reflecting on her childhood.