Family of Zenobia Weatherspoon urges public to stop sharing graphic videos after body found

The family of missing Chicago woman Zenobia “Zee” Weatherspoon is asking the public to stop sharing graphic videos circulating online. The sentiment comes after a body found inside a trash can was identified as hers. As the investigation continues, loved ones and community leaders are calling for respect, dignity, and a thorough investigation.

According to People, Weatherspoon, 38, was reported missing by her family on July 10 after she disappeared days earlier. On July 11, Chicago police responded to reports of a body inside a trash can in an alley. Police have not publicly identified the victim. However, Weatherspoon’s family and Illinois State Sen. Lakesia Collins confirmed that the woman was Weatherspoon.

Collins, whose children were once cared for by Weatherspoon, urged people to remember her as more than a headline. “The young lady found at 54th and Union has a name — it is Zenobia Weatherspoon, or simply ‘Zee.’ Let’s remember her for who she was and treat her story with the dignity she deserves,” Collins said.

Weatherspoon’s relatives realized the victim was likely Zee after graphic videos showing the recovery of the body spread across social media. Family members said they recognized her clothing. “It was very devastating. And it was very gruesome,” cousin Fatima McKay told local media. Authorities have not released a cause or manner of death. The Zenobia Weatherspoon investigation remains active, and police have not announced any arrests or identified suspects. Loved ones describe Weatherspoon as an aspiring nurse with a caring personality. She was attending nursing school and enjoyed drawing, reading, and braiding hair.

Community advocates are also urging patience while investigators gather evidence. At a gathering near where Weatherspoon’s body was found, Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer Troy Gaston called for justice without speculation. “We will not speculate. We will not assign blame without evidence. We will not speak over the family. But we will call for justice, which requires a full, serious, transparent investigation,” Gaston said.

As the investigation continues, her family hopes the focus remains on honoring her life rather than circulating disturbing images online.