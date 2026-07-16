China Anne McClain to make Broadway debut in ‘The Great Gatsby’ musical

China Anne McClain will soon add Broadway star to her resume.

The former Disney actress, who led the teen sitcom “A.N.T. Farm,” from 2011 to 2014 and more recently starred in the shows “Descendants” and “Black Lightning,” will make her stage debut in “The Great Gatsby,” the Broadway adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 2925 novel, on August 3. She will star in the show as Daisy Buchanan, the wife of the wealthy Tom Buchanan and former lover of Jay Gatsby, who will be played by “Wicked” star Ryan McCartan.

The role of Daisy Buchanan is currently being played by Eva Noblezada, who has worked in productions on Broadway and in the West End, including revivals of “Les Misérables,” “Cabaret,” and “Miss Saigon.” She will star in her final show on July 26.

McClain, 27, will also be joined by another former Disney alum, Corbin Bleu. Known for his unforgettable performances as Chad Danforth in the “High School Musical” film franchise and Izzy Daniels in “Jump In” with Keke Palmer, Bleu is also a seasoned stage actor. From leading roles in “In The Heights” and “Little Shop of Horrors” to supporting roles in “Hairspray,” Bleu has been acting in major stage productions since 2010. In “The Great Gatsby,” he is currently playing the role of Nick Carraway, who narrates the story as an outsider who knows Tom Buchanan and befriends Jay Gatsby.

Just days ago, before McClain’s announcement, “Power” actress and former 3LW member Naturi Naughton also revealed she will be joining “The Great Gatsby” cast, playing Jordan Baker. This will be Naughton’s first Broadway role in 20 years—her debut role was Little Inez in “Hairspray” from 2005 to 2008.

“The Great Gatsby” opened on Broadway in 2024 and has sold over 1 million tickets for more than 900 performances, according to People Magazine, which first reported McClain’s announcement.