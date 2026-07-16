NFL legend Jerry Rice shows off surprising speed chasing a heckler at the American Century Championship

Jerry Rice still has wheels. The Hall of Fame receiver turned heads at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe this week, not for his swing, but for the way he bolted off the tee box to chase down a heckler in the crowd.

Video of the moment, published by TMZ Sports, shows Rice lining up a shot at the American Century Championship when a spectator starts riding him. The 49ers great doesn’t let it slide. He spins around, scans the crowd and takes off, demanding to know exactly who was doing the talking as he sprints in their direction. “Which one? Which one?” he can be heard shouting while the heckler wisely makes a run for it.

By the time the footage catches up to the scene, a crowd has formed around Rice, though the video never shows anything turning physical. It’s unclear which hole the incident unfolded on, and Rice ultimately closed out the tournament in 42nd place among the 90 competitors in the field.

The flare-up fits a pattern for Rice at this particular event. As TMZ pointed out, this isn’t the first time the receiver has lost his cool in Tahoe. Security had to step in back in 2024 after Rice unloaded on a group of reporters who pressed him about the Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving corps, an exchange in which he warned one journalist, “I will f*** you up,” before doubling down with, “If you want some, come get some.”

Two years later, the setting is the same but the target has changed. This time it wasn’t the media catching Rice’s ire, but a fan bold enough to talk trash to one of the greatest to ever play the game, and quick enough to realize he’d better start moving once Rice came looking.

The clip has already made the rounds online, with plenty of viewers pointing out that the 63-year-old’s burst of speed looked a lot like the same footwork that once torched NFL secondaries. Whatever the heckler said, it was apparently enough to remind Rice he can still cover ground in a hurry.