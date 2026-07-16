Man arrested after reportedly lunging at ‘Today’ host Craig Melvin while shouting racial slurs

During the Thursday, July 16 filming of the “Today” Show, a man reportedly broke past the morning show’s security at the Rockefeller Center and lunged at host Craig Melvin.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the incident took place around 9 AM ET. The unnamed man was apparently looking for veteran “Today” show co-host Al Roker before ultimately confronting Melvin, where he reportedly charged at Melvin while yelling the N-word.

The incident was not captured during the morning broadcast, and the man has reportedly been arrested.

“Officers responded and placed an unidentified individual into custody,” the NYPD told Entertainment Weekly. “There were no injuries reported. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Following the incident, NBC staff are now “demanding answers” as to how the intruder was able to get past security and so deep into the building. Neither Melvin, Roker, nor the “Today” show has commented on these reports.

This is a developing story.