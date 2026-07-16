Rep. Kamlager-Dove addresses why some Black Americans are ‘quietly outraged’ at White House actions during BET appearance

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove made a powerful statement during a recent appearance on BET’s The Jason Lee Show.

The California Democrat was posed a question about why Black and Brown Americans seem disengaged when it comes to White House activities.

“So why are Black Americans, Brown Americans, not outraged at the hypocrisy… with the constant reminder every day on television that Black and Brown is under attack? Why are we not outraged?” Lee asked.

Kamlager-Dove said the frustration is real, even if it is not always expressed publicly.

“I think we’re outraged. I think we’re quietly outraged,” she said, explaining that many people are still paying attention while choosing different ways to respond.

Rather than criticizing voters, Kamlager-Dove said many people are overwhelmed by work, family responsibilities and the demands of everyday life. She said that reality makes it even more important for leaders to explain how federal decisions affect people’s daily lives.

She also acknowledged that many Black Americans feel exhausted after repeatedly warning about political consequences before the 2024 election. “I think some of us are tired of telling people, ‘I told you so.’… But it doesn’t mean I’m not going to continue to do the work. I’m going to do it in a different way,” she said.

She further argued that national policies directly affect local communities and encouraged civic engagement over political fatigue.

The conversation, featured on BET’s “The Jason Lee Show,” has sparked discussion online, with viewers debating Kamlager-Dove’s comments while others praised her call for continued civic engagement and community participation.