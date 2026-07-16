Zendaya and Law Roach turned ‘The Odyssey’ press tour into a masterclass in fashion storytelling

Oftentimes we hear about how deeply actors immerse themselves in fictional roles in order to connect with a character on screen. However, through the years, Zendaya has become known for the ways in which she brings characters to life on and off screen during her press runs. From high-fashion robot-inspired pieces at “Dune” movie premieres to serving tennis court chic while promoting “Challengers,” Zendaya and her longtime image architect Law Roach have become experts in weaving storytelling into the star’s sartorial looks.

And during the press tour for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film “The Odyssey,” in which Zendaya plays Athena, the duo served a masterclass on cohesive visual storytelling through her various press looks. From sculptural pieces to dramatic draping to antique accessories, each look from this tour drew on the film’s Grecian motif while weaving in subtle modern elements.

This tour was filled with a number of standout fashion moments, notably during the London premiere, where the actress stunned in a Schiaparelli dress fresh off the runway. The sculptured beaded gown was the closing look during Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 couture show and later on that day was seen on “The Odyssey” red carpet.

I have a private jet waiting for me… to get that dress to London to put it on a very special girl,” stylist Law Roach shared backstage of the show.

From fresh runway pieces to archival Givenchy couture from 1997, Law Roach pushed the bounds of his creativity when Zendaya appeared at a separate press event wearing a custom Jacquemus gown and earrings believed to date from the first millennium BCE sourced by London dealer Charlie Barron, sparking ethics debates amongst scholars and social media users.

Zendaya continued to channel the essence of Athena with her final look at the NYC premiere of the film. The actress stunned the carpet in an angelic gown from Matières Fécale 2025 ready-to-wear collection. However, Zendaya recalls Law Roach spotting it nearly two years ago.

Law Roach had his eye on Zendaya’s Matières Fécales fit for ‘The Odyssey’ premiere before the film was even done! pic.twitter.com/tLEblhTw0s — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 15, 2026

“I feel very lucky that they held onto it for us, for this very special moment,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This has been such a dreamlike experience…and I’m still kind of pinching myself.”

See all her press looks from “The Odyssey” below: