Zendaya and Law Roach turned ‘The Odyssey’ press tour into a masterclass in fashion storytelling

From Schiaparelli couture to archival Givenchy and ancient-inspired accessories, every look reinforced Zendaya’s modern take on Athena.

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Jul 16, 2026
Zendaya, Zendaya the Odyssey, Zendaya press looks The Odyssey, Zendaya fashion, Zendaya Law Roach the Odyssey theGrio.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Zendaya attends the premiere of "The Odyssey" presented by Universal Pictures on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Oftentimes we hear about how deeply actors immerse themselves in fictional roles in order to connect with a character on screen. However, through the years, Zendaya has become known for the ways in which she brings characters to life on and off screen during her press runs. From high-fashion robot-inspired pieces at “Dune” movie premieres to serving tennis court chic while promoting “Challengers,” Zendaya and her longtime image architect Law Roach have become experts in weaving storytelling into the star’s sartorial looks. 

And during the press tour for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film “The Odyssey,” in which Zendaya plays Athena, the duo served a masterclass on cohesive visual storytelling through her various press looks. From sculptural pieces to dramatic draping to antique accessories, each look from this tour drew on the film’s Grecian motif while weaving in subtle modern elements. 

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This tour was filled with a number of standout fashion moments, notably during the London premiere, where the actress stunned in a Schiaparelli dress fresh off the runway. The sculptured beaded gown was the closing look during Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 couture show and later on that day was seen on “The Odyssey” red carpet. 

I have a private jet waiting for me… to get that dress to London to put it on a very special girl,” stylist Law Roach shared backstage of the show. 

From fresh runway pieces to archival Givenchy couture from 1997, Law Roach pushed the bounds of his creativity when Zendaya appeared at a separate press event wearing a custom Jacquemus gown and earrings believed to date from the first millennium BCE sourced by London dealer Charlie Barron, sparking ethics debates amongst scholars and social media users. 

Zendaya continued to channel the essence of Athena with her final look at the NYC premiere of the film. The actress stunned the carpet in an angelic gown from Matières Fécale 2025 ready-to-wear collection. However, Zendaya recalls Law Roach spotting it nearly two years ago. 

“I feel very lucky that they held onto it for us, for this very special moment,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This has been such a dreamlike experience…and I’m still kind of pinching myself.” 

See all her press looks from “The Odyssey” below:

Zendaya – The Odyssey Looks

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Zendaya attends “The Odyssey” Photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Zendaya – The Odyssey Looks

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Zendaya attends the world premiere of “The Odyssey” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Zendaya – The Odyssey Looks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Zendaya attends “The Odyssey” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Zendaya – The Odyssey Looks

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: Zendaya attends Universal Pictures “The Odyssey” Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex on July 08, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya – The Odyssey Looks

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 07: Zendaya attends Universal Pictures THE ODYSSEY Paris Photocall at Trocadero Square on July 07, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya – The Odyssey Looks

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Zendaya attends “The Odyssey” Photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

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