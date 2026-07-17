‘People fail to understand that we are also individuals’: Combs’ twins open up about life after their father’s conviction

This week Sean Diddy Combs’ daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs sat down for their first interview since their father’s sentencing last october. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, the twins opened up about their experience navigating Combs’ highly publicized trial.

“People fail to realize that just because he’s our dad doesn’t mean…like his press is his own press. Our press is our own press.” D’Lila shared explaining how they are not afraid of stepping into the spotlight. “People fail to understand that we are also individuals. Like it’s separate. So I don’t have any fear.”

“We’ve never allowed any of that to stop us. Like we have to keep going. And it’s honestly just made us push and work harder because you know we’re not going to stop,” Jessie added. “Honestly, having a twin and having other siblings has helped because you always have people there. But also, our parents raised us to be strong.”

In October 2025, the Bad Boy Records mogul was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted of two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. Though he was acquitted of major racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Combs is currently serving his time in federal custody and is reportedly scheduled to be released in April 2028.

“He’s been very focused on being a better person for his family,” Jessie said of her father. Describing their relationship as “great,” she notes how helpful her father’s wisdom has been, especially as the two prepared to launch their clothing line 12Twenty1.

“We definitely are very close, and he gives the best advice. Also [in terms of cf] clothing, he’s very, very knowledgeable in that aspect,” she shared. “So, we ask him all the time like, ‘We need help on this. We need help on that.’ And he’s always going to be there and tell us the right answers. He’s literally never wrong. Like everything that he has told us about this [process] has been so helpful.”

Describing the rapper as a “Black dad,” the twins noted how his strict but fun parenting style provided a structure that they believe laid the foundation for who they are today.

“I feel like something that is misunderstood a lot is that we’re given everything and everything just comes to us, Jessie said. “We really are very hardworking, and we work for what we want, as our dad has always told us: you have to go get your success.”

“Just because we come from a wealthy, famous family doesn’t mean that like, oh, we’re just out here like not doing anything, sitting in our beds expecting like success to come like no like we are putting in the work,” D’lila added.

Now, as they step into adulthood, the twins are excited to build a name for themselves as entrepreneurs and models.

“We’ve wanted to have a clothing line for many, many, many years. Now is the time because we’re becoming adults. We’re 19 years old. We’re not in high school anymore. We’re becoming young women. We’re becoming our own individuals. So, now is the perfect time,” D’Lila explained.

For their first collection, the twins tapped their siblings to model the “styish, comfy and universal” styles of the 777 collection, which features unisex tracksuits and tank tops.

“So 777…first of all, we see that number everywhere. We’re also 7 minutes apart. So, that’s like a really key factor. It was also our mom and our dad’s favorite number,” Jessie said, explaining the ethos of the collection and the brand. “1221’s our birthday. December 21st. So, we just wanted to make it feel like ours.”

Check out the Combs’ twins’ first collection at 12twinty1.com.