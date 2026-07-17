Toast on Lenox responds after facing criticism over photo of owner alongside Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate

Toast on Lenox, a Black-owned ATL brunch spot, has responded after a photo of owner Tamara Young with Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson sparked online backlash.

The Atlanta brunch restaurant released a statement saying it does not endorse Jackson and is not affiliated with his campaign. The response comes a day after social media users called for a boycott following Jackson’s Instagram post featuring Young at the restaurant. Jackson, the founder of Jackson Healthcare and the Republican nominee for Georgia governor, thanked Young for the conversation and food, writing that he would “fight for all Georgians” if elected.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Toast on Lenox said the photo was simply taken during a guest’s visit. “Any statements made in that post were his own and do not represent our personal beliefs or the position of Toast on Lenox.” The owners also addressed concerns from longtime customers. “Toast on Lenox has always been a place where all people are welcomed with the same hospitality and respect.”

They added that, as Black entrepreneurs, their focus has always been on serving the community, creating jobs and providing hospitality rather than promoting political candidates. The restaurant also thanked supporters who reached out before drawing conclusions.

“We truly appreciate those who reached out directly to ask questions rather than make assumptions.” Chef and co-owner Virgil Harper had previously addressed the controversy in a separate Instagram post, writing, “A Discussion is not a Vote,” alongside the hashtag #StayWoke.

(Photo: AdobeStock)

The statement drew mixed reactions online. Some users accepted the explanation, while others remained critical. One comment said, “Thank you for addressing it directly.” Another added, “A photo doesn’t automatically equal an endorsement.” Others were less convinced. One user replied, “Perception matters,” while another wrote, “You have to understand why people were concerned.”

The update follows widespread debate that began after Jackson’s campaign shared the photo. Critics questioned why a popular Black-owned business would appear alongside a candidate whose positions on immigration and diversity initiatives have drawn criticism.

For now, Toast on Lenox says its mission remains unchanged: serving every guest “with the same excellence, respect, and hospitality” it has always promised.