An Aurora, Colorado teen allegedly stabbed his stepfather multiple times before recording the last minutes of the victim’s life and posting the video of him bleeding to death on Snapchat.

“Hey guys I just killed him. I just killed him. I just killed him,” Nickolas Khalil Vinson, 19, said in the video that shows a man face down, covered in blood. A woman can also be seen kneeling next to the victim and screaming, “Lemar, can you hear me? Can you hear me? No!”

The video then shows the person doing the filming, Nick Vinson, who went on to share the video with friends on Snapchat.

He has been charged with first-degree murder for the Friday night stabbing that left his 50-year-old stepfather Oscar Lemar Owensby dead.

Owensby was the suspect’s mother’s common-law husband and the woman kneeling in the video is the mother, Celena Vinson. The family had lived together in the same home for 14 years.

Nick Vinson called his brother, Kyle, just before 7 in the evening and informed him that he had stabbed Owensby because the stepfather “wanted to throw him out of the house,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Celena Vinson, a witness to the attack, called the cops who then phoned Nick who admitted to the murder and stated that he had left the scene in his mother’s vehicle. He stated that he was looking for his friends so that he could say goodbye to them because he knew he would be away for a long time.

— Black Trump supporter accuses her former campaign manager of sexual misconduct —

He also said that he would drive back to the home but police found him and stopped him before he got there. Nick was covered in blood and had a large cut on his left hand. There was so much blood that when he opened the door blood dripped onto the ground.

The crime scene showed that the victim had been stabbed close to Nick Vinson’s room in the basement and bloody footprints could be seen leading to the main floor and out to the garage.

Owensby was stabbed with a 7-inch knife with a brass knuckle type handle between seven and nine times in the back, neck, side and shoulder. His aorta was perforated by a stab wound and the police reported that they saw arterial blood spatters on the walls.

Vinson had been arguing with his stepfather over chores and whether or not the teen should chip in money around the house. Over texts, the two agreed to have a fistfight.

When Owensby got home, and after he picked up his wife, the mother went downstairs and said they needed to have a family discussion. Nick would not go upstairs with her.

According to Nick Vinson, his stepfather stood at the top of the stairs and challenged the teenager to come up and fight him. He ended up going downstairs and was about to hit his stepson when the teen stabbed him in the neck. Vinson said he kept stabbing him to “end it” because he didn’t want Owensby to suffer.