Erica Garner placed on life support after suffering heart attack

The daughter of Eric Garner was placed in a medically induced coma

Erica Garner is reportedly on life support after she suffered a heart attack the day before Christmas Eve.

The 27-year-old daughter of Eric Garner, the Black man who was killed after being placed in a chokehold by a NYPD officer in 2014, is currently being held in the intensive care unit at Brooklyn hospital.

According to reports, Garner was placed in a medically induced coma.

No updates on Erica’s condition

“The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” the Garner family said in a statement.

“At this moment there are no updates on Erica’s condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available.”

In a text message, Erica Garner’s mother Esaw Snipes-Garner asked the public to “Please keep her and (her) children in your prayers.”

Shocking heart attack

Garner’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

The young activist suffered from her first heart attack not long after she gave birth to her son back in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

Al Sharpton speaks on condition

During a charity event at the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Rev. Al Sharpton asked the public to keep Erica Garner in their prayers.

“I want everyone to pray for Erica Snipes Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, who had a heart attack,” said Sharpton, a friend and advisor to the Garner family.

“I’ve just left the hospital and prayed with her, and I ask for all your prayers for Erica.”