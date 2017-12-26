British officials are worried that President Donald Trump will take it personally if Barack Obama is invited to the upcoming royal wedding.

It’s no secret that Trump hates Obama, especially since Trump has made it a point to criticize America’s first Black president at every turn. So far, Trump has made many attempts to undo everything Obama did during his presidency.

But it’s also no secret that Prince Harry and the Obamas get along swimmingly. The former president has long supported Harry’s Invictus Games initiative, and they enjoy a close personal friendship.

It’s the kind of friendship that could land Obama an invite to next year’s royal wedding. But what that means for U.S.-British relations is unclear.

A snub against 45?

The problem here is that Trump has very thin skin.

The current United States president hasn’t even met the Queen yet, but already, there are calls for Trump to be barred from coming to the United Kingdom again, especially after he tweeted out unverified anti-Muslim videos from a British right-wing party.

So, if Trump can’t go to the UK while Obama gets to attend the wedding of the year, officials worry there could be backlash. And British officials want to maintain the good relationship between the U.S. and UK.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” a source told The Sun.

“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen,” the source continued. “Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Yes, that’s right. The United States president is so thin-skinned that Prince Harry’s longtime friend might not get to see him married simply because Trump can’t handle it.