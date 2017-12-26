Trump hits golf course after promising return to work following Christmas

No surprise here: Trump doesn't keep his word

President Donald Trump promised on Twitter to get “back to work” on the day after Christmas. But it appears he decided hit the golf course instead.

While on vacation in Florida, Trump tweeted out Christmas wishes.

“I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again,” he wrote.

Then, on Tuesday morning, the motorcade did in fact leave Mar-a-Lago… and go to the Trump International Golf Club.

Officials said that the president would be golfing with Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, PGA player Bryson DeChambau, and former PGA player Dana Quigley.

Hypocrisy: Trump hated it when Obama golfed

During Barack Obama‘s presidency, Trump often and loudly criticized him for golfing.

On the campaign trail and on Twitter, Trump blasted Obama, claiming that he was not working for the American people when he was working on his backswing. He promised that he would be too busy trying to “Make America Great Again” to go golfing at one of his many resorts.

“I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf. Believe me,” Trump said during a rally last year. He also claimed that vacations would go out the window, since he would be too busy.

All those promises, and yet Tuesday marks 85 trips to golf courses since Trump became president, according to NBC News’ tally.

For the record, that is approaching three times as much time on the golf course as Obama spent during his first year. And it’s more golf than George W. Bush played for eight years.

What’s more, while Trump has been golfing, he has also been bragging about his sole legislative win during his first year in office.

After the Republicans passed their very unpopular tax reform, Trump reportedly told his friends at Mar-a-Lago, “you all just got a lot richer.”