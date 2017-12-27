A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she checked her electricity bill online and found out that she owed $284 billion.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” said Mary Horomanski, 58. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

According to the bill, she had until November 2018 to pay the full $284,460,000,000. Her minimum monthly payment, in the meantime, was $28,156.

Thankfully, Penelec hadn’t yet turned off her electricity, and Horomanski texted her son about the bill. He called up the utility company, who quickly corrected the error. She only actually owed $284.46.

Mark Durbin, a spokesman for Penelec’s parent company First Energy, said that he didn’t know how the mistake happened, but it was pretty clear someone moved a decimal point somewhere.

“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Durbin said. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”

As for Horomanski, she’s got a new Christmas present on her list for next year:

“I told [my son] I want a heart monitor.”