Christmas morning in the West-Kardashian family saw Kanye West giving Kim Kardashian stock in Netflix and Apple, among other companies.

According to Kardashian, West bought her 920 Walt Disney shares, which are worth around $100,000, plus 995 shares of Adidas stock. She also got stock certificates for Disney, Apple, and Amazon.

All of those companies have reported significant growth recently, so it’s a smart financial move.

And apparently, that was just one of the presents West gave his wife. In her post on Instagram, Kardashian described West by saying the post was a “best husband alert.”

We at theGrio hope that it’s a trend we start to see more of: savvy financial gifts that go behind a cheaply wrapped trinket for Christmas.

