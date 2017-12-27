On Wednesday, Solange took to Instagram to reveal that she has been quietly battling an autonomic nerve disorder.

Because of her health concerns, then, she will not be able to go on with her Afropunk performance for New Year’s Eve in South Africa.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times…Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share…However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder,” she explained in her post.

“It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me,” she continued.” Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself.”

A cancellation that broke her heart

The Afropunk performance, she went on to say, would simply not be possible.

“Right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after,” she said.

Solange had visited South Africa in August and promised to return. So to be unable to do the show was simply crushing for her.

She did, however, promise that she would make it up to her fans.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways,” she swore.