Terrell Owens claims that he is being blackballed by the NFL, just like Colin Kaepernick.

Owens hasn’t been on the field since 2010, when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he claims it’s not his fault: he just hasn’t had an opportunity to get back out there.

When TMZ Sports asked Owens why he isn’t playing, he responded, simply, “What’s stopping Colin Kaepernick from being in the league?”

“Owners, general managers, it’s all about an opportunity. Same thing with Colin. You trying to tell me he can’t play in the league right now?” he continued. “It’s politics. I appreciate the years that I played, but now life goes on.”

Sounds like Owens would like to play, but the NFL won’t let him.

The NFL is hurting right now

Ratings for this year’s NFL season are down 9 percent from the previous year, and the league knows it.

Those low ratings hung over their head when they decided to cancel the final Sunday Night Football game of the year, which would usually take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday. But since Sunday is New Year’s Eve, they scrapped the game.

“We felt that both from a competitive standpoint and from a fan perspective, the most fair thing to do is to schedule all Week 17 games in either the 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET windows,” NFL’s Howard Katz said in a statement, according to TheWrap. “This ensures that we do not have a matchFootball on New Year’s Eve that because of earlier results has no playoff implications for one or both of the competing teams.”

The NFL has blamed several different factors for the decline in viewership, though the #TakeAKnee protests are certainly a favorite target.

However, with the NFL continuing to shut out good players like Kaepernick and now reportedly Owens, those players’ fans will also continue to tune out.

