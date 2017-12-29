10 Ways to meet your 2018 fitness goals while traveling

Your journey towards your fitness goals begins before you get to your destination. It sounds cliché, but it’s true. Be sure to include a few pieces of workout gear in your suitcase so you don’t find yourself making any excuses. You’re more likely to look at them, remember why you brought them in the first place and stay on target with your goals. If your workout clothes go unworn, they’re more likely to look at you with disdain and disappointment and you don’t deserve that! (Photo/Fotolia, @wayne_0216)