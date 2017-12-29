8 Ways to travel with purpose

Be more intentional about the way you travel. I promise you'll have a better appreciation and admiration for local people and culture. 

By
Ashlee Tuck
-

Vacations are essential for recharging our batteries after everyday life wears us down. The more you travel, however, the more you realize how important it is to be a global citizen and try to give back wherever you can — even while on vacation.

–11 essential safety tips for traveling solo–

Believe it or not, there is room to incorporate purposeful travel into your itinerary. Here’s how to do it:

Back

8. Take a cultural tour

Learning about how communities live and support themselves – both past and present – is one of the best ways to immerse yourself through travel. Visit a local village and see how they live and what crafts they produce. Tour a farm and try one of the country’s main exports. In addition to learning more about the culture, you’re probably also helping to support and sustain local businesses. (Photo/Fotolia, @lena_serditova)
Back