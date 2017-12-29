8 Ways to travel with purpose

Be more intentional about the way you travel. I promise you'll have a better appreciation and admiration for local people and culture.

Vacations are essential for recharging our batteries after everyday life wears us down. The more you travel, however, the more you realize how important it is to be a global citizen and try to give back wherever you can — even while on vacation.

Believe it or not, there is room to incorporate purposeful travel into your itinerary. Here’s how to do it: