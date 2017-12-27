11 essential safety tips for traveling solo

Traveling alone can be challenging, but personal growth often happens in solitude.
It can also be invigorating, inspiring and refreshing. Once you’ve decided on a destination, it can be exciting to figure out what you plan to do while you’re there.
Here are some ways to take your safety into your own hands when you travel solo:
11. Get travel insurance
Before you depart for your destination, be sure to buy travel insurance. Many people think it’s a waste of money because they don’t think they’ll ever need it. But unfortunately, it’s a necessary evil. Travel insurance coverage applies to three major scenarios: your trip being canceled altogether, interrupted after you’ve left or delayed due to storms. Your trip could be affected by any or all of these issues, so it’s imperative that you purchase travel insurance to cover yourself. (Photo via Zerophoto, Fotolia)