In one of the more adorable and enjoyable Christmas related videos posted this year, a 90-year-old woman channeled the holiday spirit through her wicked dance moves in a “golden Christmas dance-off” with Santa.

The dancing Santa, Christopher Tate, was giving out gifts to senior citizens in Washington DC along with his kids when he got into a dance-off with the talented older woman. He said the woman was so happy and filled to brimming with life and “all she wanted to do was dance.”

“This little lady was standing there and I handed her a gift,” Tate stated. “She said, ‘What is this?’ I said, ‘It’s a Christmas gift. Don’t open it until tomorrow.’ She said, ‘Well, how do you know what I want?’ And I said, ‘What do you want?’ She said, ‘I just want to dance.’

“The staff turns on music and she just started dancing!” he said. “It was just beautiful.”

It’s clear to see when watching the video why it went viral so fast, that woman can dance.

At one point she even lets go of the walker and takes Tate’s hand to dance with him.

Tate asks the woman her age and she says she’s 90.

“I said, ‘Are you really 90?’ And she said, ‘You want me to prove it?'” Tate said.

“I teach my children to give because giving is everything, and although I am shocked that this video has reached over 5 million views, I am elated over the love and well wishes I’ve gotten from all over the world from Australia to Belgium to Italy to Cuba to Denmark,” shared Tate. “People are inspired to go and take better care of our seniors and to appreciate our seniors and to [love] our seniors.”

Watch the groovy video for yourself and feel the joy. Over 7 million people have already.

