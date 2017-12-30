In the year 2017, we saw the passing of notable black stars and newsmakers. Whether they lived long lives or were taken from us way too soon, we were saddened to hear about their deaths.

These are just some of the familiar faces of black stars who graced us with their talents and left their mark on the world for the better.

Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé, 48

Hip hop attorney and executive Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé, was a powerhouse in the music industry and hip hop for years. As host of the popular podcast, The Combat Jack Show, Ossé interviewed the most influential voices in the culture. He bravely battled colon cancer until the end.

Della Reese, 86

Actress, singer, and one of the most iconic black stars, Della Reese captivated us with her beautiful voice and unforgettable performances. Her role as Tess, the wise angel in the TV drama “Touched by an Angel,” earned her widespread recognition, but fans of classic movies remember her iconic appearance in “Harlem Nights” too.

Keith Wilder, 65

Keith Wilder will “always and forever” be remembered for leading the classic funk music group Heatwave. The groups hits “Always and Forever,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Groove Line,” were soundtracks of soul in the 1970s. Wilder and his bandmates were nominated for two Grammys, and their hit “Always and Forever” went platinum.

Fats Domino, 89

Antoine Dominique Domino Jr., one of the black stars who transformed the genre of rock n’ roll and sold more than 110 million records in his lifetime, was known as Fats Domino. Standing at 5’5 and a descendent of Louisiana Creole heritage, Fats Domino’s hit song “Blueberry Hill” showed his skills on the piano. Even later in his career, the legend made impactful music, with his album Alive and Kickin’ coming out a year after Hurricane Katrina.

Prodigy, 42

Prodigy made up one half of the dynamic rap duo Mobb Deep. His death sent shockwaves throughout the hip hop and music community, as his rhymes helped shape the culture in the 1990s and beyond. Prodigy had just embarked on the Art of Rap Tour in Las Vegas when he was hospitalized over complications from sickle-cell anemia.

Robert Guillaume, 89

Beloved actor Robert Guillaume made history as the first black actor to land the lead role in Phantom of The Opera. He won an Emmy and widespread acclaim for his role in Benson, and a Tony nomination for his role in Guys and Dolls in 1977. He also voiced one of our favorite characters from The Lion King, Rafiki. He passed away after a battle with prostate cancer.

Earle Hyman, 91

Actor Earle Hyman left a legacy in the entertainment industry as a prominent stage and film actor. Best known for his role as grandfather Russell Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Hyman earned an Emmy nomination and gave us a positive father figure to see on the screen. Hyman also voiced the character Panthro on ThunderCats.

Mychael Knight, 39

Designer and stylist Mychael Knight made his mark on the fashion world with pure passion. He became a finalist on the popular show Project Runway after two unsuccessful audition attempts- his perseverance and talent landing him the Fan Favorite Award. Knight later successfully launched his own label, which appeared on BET’s Rip the Runway.

Nelsan Ellis, 39

Actor Nelsan Ellis, one of the brightest black stars, was best known for his role Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood.” The gifted actor who graduated from Julliard, was also a playwright and a stage director, and had made appearances on the CBS “Elementary.” His tragic death came about after complications from heart failure.

Chuck Berry, 90

Known as the father of rock n’ roll, Chuck Berry strummed his way into our hearts and the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame for 90 years. The St. Louis native had hits like “Maybellene” (1955), “Roll Over Beethoven” (1956) and “Johnny B. Goode” (1958), which shaped both R&B and rock genres. His hip style inspired his generation of young people and his guitar skills were unmatched.

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, 45

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, is best known as an the star of Rob & Big, the hit show on MTV. Boykin made us laugh during his comedic adventures with his best friend Rob Dyrdek, for whom he also served as a body guard. Sources said Boykin died after a heart attack and left behind a 9-year-old daughter.