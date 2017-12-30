Former President Barack Obama joined forces with Steph Curry and Chance the Rapper to put out a powerful PSA for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The initiative, which focuses on empowering young men of color, put out the public service announcement encouraging others to become mentors and to reach for their dreams.

“I want you to know, you matter,” Obama says in the PSA. “There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

The PSA, called “We Are The Ones,” also features celebrities like Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and artist Chance the Rapper.

The “We Are The Ones” PSA comes in 30, 60, and 90 second formats. All three of the spots focus on the need to lift up the marginalized in our communities and give them the tools they need to succeed.

Check out all three versions of the “We Are the Ones” PSA below.

