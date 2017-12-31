In the year 2017, we saw the passing of notable black
stars and newsmakers. Whether they lived long lives or were taken from us way too soon, we were saddened to hear about their deaths.
These are just some of the familiar faces of black stars who graced us with their talents and left their mark on the world for the better.
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Spotify)
Hip hop attorney and executive Reggie "Combat Jack" Ossé, was a powerhouse in the music industry and hip hop for years. As host of the popular podcast, The Combat Jack Show, Ossé interviewed the most influential voices in the culture. He bravely battled colon cancer until the end.
