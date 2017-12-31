In Pitkin County, Colorado, a police officer witnessed a man, who is currently a neighbor to Vice President Pence, exit his home to hang a sign that read, “Make America Gay Again.”

The rainbow flag was hung on a stone pillar in front of the house where Pence and his wife are staying. They arrived in Aspen on Tuesday.

“He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who’d tell him he couldn’t do it,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said of the man who hung the sign.

The Sheriff went on to say of the couple, “When they [the secret service] said, ‘We’re not here to control your free speech rights,’ they [the couple] came out with chili and began feeding them.”

The Secret Service agents were reportedly unfazed by the incident.

Pence is known for his strict religious beliefs and conservative views on the LGBT community.

In 2010, then-Rep. Pence came out against the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which was the federal policy in place to ban openly gay Americans from serving in the military.

In 2014, he supported a state constitutional amendment that would have defined marriage as being strictly between a man and a woman. The Democrats, as well as traditionally right-leaning business organizations, rallied to stop the change and succeeded. He has also suggested in the past that same-sex marriage would cause “societal collapse.”

There was also a New Yorker report that quoted President Donald Trump as saying Vice President Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.

Since moving to DC, the Vice President has been a target of LGBTQ protests. The most famous was the “queer dance party” that took place at his former residence in January 2017.