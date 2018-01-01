Insecure: Issa will continue to be messy

Issa Rae and co ended Insecure’s second season on a somewhat somber note for everyone.

Issa and Lawrence had a mature heart to heart about the ups and downs of their relationship and ended up giving each other a tearful goodbye that felt like the forever kind. However, in Season 3, Issa and Lawrence will continue to orbit each other in unhealthy ways as Issa toys with Daniel’s emotions.

Molly will find out that Dro’s wife is not actually down with the whole open marriage idea, and she’ll have to work through that while figuring out her job situation now that she’s over-complicated things by sleeping with a potential co-worker. She’ll have that same awesome therapist, though, so maybe she can come out on top. Tiffany’s bougie behind will have the messy bits of her life exposed as she and her husband begin their dive into parenthood and they get more storylines. Issa will still be delivering one of our favorite shows.

