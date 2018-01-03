(TIDAL)

The leader of a Catholic organization isn’t happy with JAY-Z’s “Family Feud” video.

In the video, directed by Ava DuVernay, JAY-Z plays the role of a father of a founding mother in a futuristic society. At one point in the video, he takes his daughter, Blue Ivy, to confess his sins to Beyoncé, who is adorned in what looks like a Russian Orthodox getup.

Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, wrote his criticism on the Catholic League’s official website.

“Is it anti-Catholic? No, it is not a bigoted assault. Indeed, it pales next to Jay-Z’s relentlessly racist (and anti-black) lyrics. But it is nonetheless gratuitous as well as exploitative, just the kind of thing we would expect from this genius couple,” he said.

